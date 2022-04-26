Invesco Q1 earnings miss consensus as volatile markets hurt AUM

Apr. 26, 2022 8:49 AM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Invesco sign is seen on their Canadian Head Office building in Toronto.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) stock is dipping 1.4% in Tuesday premarket trading after Q1 results trailed the consensus estimates and assets under management slipped during a quarter of market volatility.

Q1 adjusted net revenue of $1.25B vs. $1.28B consensus declined from $1.37B in Q4 2021 and rose from $1.25B in Q1 2021.

Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.56, missing the $0.62 consensus, dropped from $0.86 in the prior quarter and $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 adjusted operating margin was 39.5% vs. 42.0% in Q4 2021 and % in Q1 2021.

"Invesco's diversification across asset classes helped us weather market turbulence in the first quarter, as clients navigated the geopolitical uncertainty by de-risking their portfolios," said President and CEO Marty Flanagan.

Net long-term inflows of $17.2B vs. $12.5B in Q4; $16.4B of long-term net inflows went into passive assets under management.

Assets under management of $1.56T as of March 31, 2022 declined from $1.61T at Dec. 31, 2021.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET

Earlier, Invesco (IVZ) non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 misses by $0.06, revenue of $1.25B misses by $30M

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.