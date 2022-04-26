Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) stock is dipping 1.4% in Tuesday premarket trading after Q1 results trailed the consensus estimates and assets under management slipped during a quarter of market volatility.

Q1 adjusted net revenue of $1.25B vs. $1.28B consensus declined from $1.37B in Q4 2021 and rose from $1.25B in Q1 2021.

Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.56, missing the $0.62 consensus, dropped from $0.86 in the prior quarter and $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 adjusted operating margin was 39.5% vs. 42.0% in Q4 2021 and % in Q1 2021.

"Invesco's diversification across asset classes helped us weather market turbulence in the first quarter, as clients navigated the geopolitical uncertainty by de-risking their portfolios," said President and CEO Marty Flanagan.

Net long-term inflows of $17.2B vs. $12.5B in Q4; $16.4B of long-term net inflows went into passive assets under management.

Assets under management of $1.56T as of March 31, 2022 declined from $1.61T at Dec. 31, 2021.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET

