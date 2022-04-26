Iteris nabs $3.7M contract from Orange County Transportation Authority
Apr. 26, 2022 8:54 AM ETIteris, Inc. (ITI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) received a $3.7M contract from the Orange County Transportation Authority for a regional smart mobility, safety and sustainability program, representing continued demand for Iteris' mobility consulting and mobility intelligence services in southern California, a key geographic market.
- Orange County's population is expected to increase 13% by 2035, resulting in more drivers on the county’s roadways.
- Under the project agreement, Iteris will provide operations and infrastructure improvements at key intersections along a 13-mile segment of First Street/Bolsa Avenue across the four cities and one county in southern California.