Apr. 26, 2022 9:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

  • February S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller HPI:
  • HPI Composite - 20 (S.A.) +2.4% M/M vs. +1.5% consensus, +1.7% prior (revised from +1.8%).
  • HPI Composite: - 20 (N.S.A.) +2.4% M/M vs. +1.4% prior.
  • HPI Composite - 20 (N.S.A) +20.2% Y/Y vs. +19.2% consensus, +18.9% prior (revised from +19.1%).
  • As has been the trend, Phoenix (+32.9%), Tampa (+32.6%), and Miami (+29.7%) posted the biggest Y/Y gains among the 20 cities in February. All 20 cities reported higher price increases in the year ending February 2022 versus the year ending January 2022.
  • "The macroeconomic environment is evolving rapidly and may not support extraordinary home price growth for much longer," said Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P DJI. "The post-COVID resumption of general economic activity has stoked inflation, and the Federal Reserve has begun to increase interest rates in response. We may soon begin to see the impact of increasing mortgage rates on home prices."
This was corrected on 04/26/2022 at 9:31 AM. Corrects month to February in headline

