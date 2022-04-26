NVR GAAP EPS of $116.56 beats by $20.29, revenue of $2.38B beats by $60M

Apr. 26, 2022 9:02 AM ETNVR, Inc. (NVR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • NVR press release (NYSE:NVR): Q1 GAAP EPS of $116.56 beats by $20.29.
  • Revenue of $2.38B (+16.7% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
  • New orders in the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 6% to 5,927 units, when compared to 6,314 units in the first quarter of 2021.
  • The average sales price of new orders in the first quarter of 2022 was $465,700, an increase of 13% when compared with the first quarter of 2021.
  • "Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of March 31, 2022 increased on a unit basis by 5% to 13,443 units and increased on a dollar basis by 20% to $6.23 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of March 31, 2021."
