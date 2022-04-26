Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) is likely to see year-over-year declines in its fiscal fourth-quarter which could aid to investors' worries that the gaming and peripherals company could see "a multitude of headwinds" going into 2023.

Analyst Erik Woodring, who rates Logitech International (LOGI) underweight with a $75 price target, noted that the company is likely to discuss a number of issues, including "moderating PC demand," concerns from Russia and Ukraine spreading throughout Europe and China's COVID lockdowns, when it reports earnings next week.

"A handful of important factors have emerged since Logitech's March 3rd Analyst Day that increase the risk of negative estimate revisions over the next 12 months and support our Underweight thesis, in our view," Woodring wrote in a note to clients.

Logitech International (LOGI) shares fell nearly 3.5% to $65.70 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

In addition to the aforementioned issues, Woodring also called out increased competition for video conferencing products, as well as a stronger U.S. dollar, which could hurt the company's financial results.

"Collectively, we believe these headwinds are material enough that FY23 guidance for ... [year-over-year] revenue growth could be at risk, and as a result, we are cautiously biased heading into earnings next week, where we currently model 2% [year-over-year] net revenue growth in FY23, 1% below consensus," Woodring added.

Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs upgraded Logitech International (LOGI), noting that the PC peripherals company will see attractive long-term growth as corporations continue setting up offices and homes for videoconferencing for years.