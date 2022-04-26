Citrix Systems collaborates with Microsoft for simplifying transition to hybrid work
- Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced a collaboration with Microsoft (MSFT) for meeting the needs and expectations of an increasingly flexible workforce irrespective of working at home, in the office, on the road or anywhere in between.
- Citrix Desktop as a Service will now be available in Azure Marketplace, making it easier than ever for companies to purchase the solution and use it to quickly stand up the secure, high-performing workspaces that distributed workers demand.
- As per a Forrester Total Economic Impact report, when customers use Citrix DaaS alongside Microsoft Azure, they can deliver key business improvements that have a positive impact on the bottom line.
- "In transitioning from Citrix on-premises to Citrix DaaS, customers can save 50% to 70% over a 3-year period, including an additional 25% of costs above and beyond the savings delivered using Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop alone," VP, Product Marketing Carisa Stringer commented.