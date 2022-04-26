Carnival announces CEO transition
Apr. 26, 2022 9:12 AM ETCarnival Corporation & plc (CCL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Carnival (NYSE:CCL) announces that effective August 1, 2022, Arnold Donald, currently President and CEO, is being appointed Vice Chair and member of the Boards of Directors.
- Josh Weinstein, currently COO will assume the role of President and CEO.
- Prior to his role with Carnival UK, Weinstein was treasurer for Carnival Corporation & plc for 10 years from 2007 to 2017, overseeing the treasury, tax, insurance and financial planning & analysis functions.
- Shares rise 0.53% during pre-market.
- Sell rating by contributor who comments: 'Carnival Stock Forecast: Where Is It Headed After Record Week Of Bookings?'