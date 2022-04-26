Biomerica stock rises on filing with FDA to market bacteria detection test

Apr. 26, 2022 9:15 AM ETBiomerica, Inc. (BMRA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for hp+detect test that detects the presence of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacteria.
  • The company said that over 80% of gastric cancers are attributed to H. pylori infection.
  • A 510(K) is a premarket submission which shows that the device to be marketed is as safe and effective, substantially equivalent, to a legally marketed device that is not subject to premarket approval.
  • The company said that under the current FDA 510(k) premarket notification process, the U.S. drug regulator's goal is to make a decision within 90 days, unless further information is requested.
  • Biomerica (BMRA) added that is preparing to submit a CE Mark filing, which will enable the product to be sold in most EU countries and other regions globally.
  • BMRA +6.50% to $4.26 premarket April 26
