Biomerica stock rises on filing with FDA to market bacteria detection test
Apr. 26, 2022 9:15 AM ETBiomerica, Inc. (BMRA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for hp+detect test that detects the presence of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacteria.
- The company said that over 80% of gastric cancers are attributed to H. pylori infection.
- A 510(K) is a premarket submission which shows that the device to be marketed is as safe and effective, substantially equivalent, to a legally marketed device that is not subject to premarket approval.
- The company said that under the current FDA 510(k) premarket notification process, the U.S. drug regulator's goal is to make a decision within 90 days, unless further information is requested.
- Biomerica (BMRA) added that is preparing to submit a CE Mark filing, which will enable the product to be sold in most EU countries and other regions globally.
- BMRA +6.50% to $4.26 premarket April 26