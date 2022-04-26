Cellectar says committee recommends continuing trial of iopofosine in Waldenstrom’s patients

Apr. 26, 2022 9:16 AM ETCellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) on Tuesday said an independent committee recommended that the company continue its phase 2b study of its cancer therapy iopofosine to treat Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia (WM), a rare type of cancer that begins in the white blood cells.
  • CLRB said an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) completed its planned futility/efficacy assessment of the phase 2b study and unanimously recommended continuation of the trial as planned.
  • The phase 2b trial is an expansion cohort of the company's ongoing phase 2 CLOVER-1 study. 50 WM patients will be enrolled and will receive up to four doses of iopofosine over two cycles.
  • CLRB said the DMC's assessment was based on a pre-specified futility analysis within the first 10 patients as defined in the study protocol.
  • CLRB stock +5.3% to $0.60 in premarket trade.
