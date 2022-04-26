Total's Namibia exploration success could be "world's largest deep-water oil find"
- Total (TTE) announced the company hit oil at its Venus-1 exploration well in Namibia during February; shortly following the announcement, Upstream reported the find could be "at least" 3 billion barrels -- Tuesday, Upstream sources indicate the find could exceed 13 billion barrels.
- If the three sources cited by Upstream are correct, Venus-1 would be the largest deep-water find in history, surpassing the Petrobras (PBR) find at Buzios.
- The above resource estimates exclude what Upstream believes could be an additional 20TCF of natural gas; an appraisal campaign is set to begin later this year.
- Early indications suggest the well could extend to the neighboring block, where Shell's (SHEL) Graff discovery has shown encouraging results.
- Total (TTE) is set to release Q1 results later this week; however, a spokesperson for the firm poured cold water on near-term project update expectations, saying "until such time the appraisal program is completed, there will be no new elements to communicate since the announcement made (in) February."
- If a project of this size were to come to fruition, it would be impactful for Total (TTE); however, for Africa oil (OTCPK:AOIFF), a 6% holder in the block, it could result in more than 100% upside to the current share price.