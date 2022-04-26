Corning rallies after earnings topper, guidance above expectation : Q1 Results
Apr. 26, 2022 9:17 AM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Corning (NYSE:GLW) pops up 7% in premarket trading reporting easy beat on both lines with guidance set above consensus marks in its first quarter earnings results.
- Revenue of $3.68B (+11.9% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
- Segment wise revenue break-up: Optical Communications, sales $1.2B (+28% Y/Y); Display Technologies, $959M (11% Y/Y); Speciality Materials, $493M (+9% Y/Y); Environmental Technologies, $409M (-7% Y/Y) linked to component shortages; and Life Sciences, $310M (+3% Y/Y).
- Core operating margin grew 17.6% Y/Y.
- Free cash flow was $171M.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.05.
- Guidance: For Q2, the company expects $3.7B to $3.9B in core sales vs. consensus of $3.69B with core EPS of $0.54 to $0.59 vs. consensus of $0.55.
- For FY2022, the company raised its expectations for sales to exceed $15B, with sales growing at a high-single digit percentage and EPS growing up to a few percentage points faster than sales. Consensus estimate is $15.04B.
- Also, the company expects glass prices to be up slightly sequentially in the second quarter.
- "Orders continue to be strong, and we expect the benefits of our pricing actions to accelerate in the second quarter," said CFO Ed Schlesinger.
- At Strong Buy Rating, Seeking Alpha's author WideAlpha wrote "Corning shares are currently undervalued in our opinion by at least ~10-20%, and we think current prices offer a very decent entry point to prospective investors"