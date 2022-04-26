Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) CEO Arnold Donald is set to step down in a matter of months, per a press release from the cruise line company released on Tuesday morning.

Donald will move to the board of directors after that date, ascending to the role of Vice Chair. Current COO Josh Weinstein will assume the role of President and CEO after August 1.

"Josh is a proven executive who is well-respected throughout the company, serving in key leadership roles, driving strong business results during his tenure and playing an integral part in stewarding the company through the global pandemic," the outgoing Donald said. "Josh's thorough understanding of our industry, operations and business strategy puts him in a tremendous position to lead the next phase of our company's journey."

The company has proven resilient under Donald’s captaincy in recovering from COVID-19 shutdowns that nearly sent the cruise line into bankruptcy. Still, despite Donald’s navigation through troubled seas in global travel as of late, his hefty compensation has been a topic of contention among employees and investors.

Shares rose slightly prior to the market open after the announcement.

