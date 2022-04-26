Twitter deal may take six months to close, will have 2.5% termination fee - report
Apr. 26, 2022 9:23 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Elon Musk's planned $44 billion purchase of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) may take about six months to close, according to CNBC' David Faber.
- Twitter may have to pay a termination fee of about 2.5% if the deal had to be ended, Faber said. Musk won't have to pay a reverse termination fee. The deal may be able to close in in September or October. Details of the deal are expected to be released in a regulator filing as soon as later on Tuesday.
- Earlier, Twitter likely to wind up with Elon Musk's hands, as Wall Street doesn't expect more bids.