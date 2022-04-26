Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) said Tuesday it increased its capacity to produce wind and solar power by 20% in 2021, but renewables accounted for a slightly lower percentage of its actual power generation compared to 2020.

Duke (DUK) rose from nearly 8,800 MWs of wind and solar at the end of 2020 to slightly more than 10,500 MWs by year-end 2021, according to the company's annual update on environmental, social and governance issues.

Wind and solar accounted for 9% of Duke's (DUK) total capacity in 2021, up from 5.6% in 2020, but they accounted for 5% of the actual power generated by the company in 2021 vs. 5.1% in 2020; the company has set a target of 40% renewable energy by 2050.

The company's largest renewable gains were in North Carolina, where it brought 436 MW online, followed closely by Florida, with 429 MW coming online.

Duke (DUK) said it has reduced Scope 1 carbon emissions from electricity generation by 44% since 2005; earlier this year, it unveiled expanded 2050 net-zero carbon emissions goals to include Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions, and fully exit coal by 2035.