Bioventus sees Q1 sales in line with consensus
Apr. 26, 2022 9:29 AM ETBioventus Inc. (BVS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) has reported Q1 prelim net sales of $116.5M to $118.5M vs. $117.76M consensus.
- That would indicate a 42% to 45% growth over the prior-year period.
- Prelim net loss and adj. EBITDA are estimated to be in the range of -$19.4M and -$19M and $6.8M to $7.3M, respectively. The adj. EBITDA figure does not reflect the estimated impact from the firm's acquisition of CartiHeal.
- CEO Ken Reali stated, "We continued to deliver above-market revenue growth in Pain Treatments and saw monthly sequential improvements in Surgical Solutions revenue growth as elective procedures began to steadily recover in the second half of the quarter."