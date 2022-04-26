Callaway Golf rallies after updating guidance at investor day event

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) posted an update ahead of the company's Investor Day event that runs on Tuesday morning.

Callaway management said the company will highlight how it is uniquely positioned to thrive in the near and long-term.

"Our diverse, high-growth and global business creates compelling opportunities to generate value for Callaway shareholders," previewed Callaway CEO Chip Brewer.

The Topgolf business will be a particular focus of the event.

As a first mover in the off-course golf space, Topgolf is said to have unparalleled brand momentum with significant whitespace for growth and is called a key contributor to ELY's long-term strategy.

Callaway Golf (ELY) set some financial targets for 2021-2025 ahead of the event.

Revenue growth of higher than 18% is expected for Topgolf and 10% to 12% for Callaway Golf Company. EBITDA growth of higher than 25% is seen for Topgolf and 15% to 18% for Callaway Golf Company.

For Q1, Callaway Golf (ELY) sees revenue of $1.04B vs. $1.01B consensus.

Shares of ELY rose 3.05% premarket following the strong update.

Callaway Golf was listed on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.