CleanSpark receives $35M in financing from Trinity Capital

Apr. 26, 2022 9:31 AM ETCleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

  • CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) announced that it has finalized $35M in non-dilutive financing from Trinity Capital, provider of venture debt financing.
  • The three-year equipment financing agreement is backed by 3,336 new S19j Pro miners and carries an annual interest rate of 9.9%.
  • Net proceeds to be used for growth capital expenditures.
  • Currently, CleanSpark has a fleet of 23K+ latest-generation bitcoin mining machines in operation, with ~12K machines pending delivery and deployment in batches through October 2022.
  • The financing is in order to strengthen the company's sustainable business strategy wherein it converts some of its bitcoin holdings to fund operations and expansion, with a goal of limiting shareholder dilution and stably maximizing returns for shareholders.
