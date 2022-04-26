CleanSpark receives $35M in financing from Trinity Capital
Apr. 26, 2022 9:31 AM ETCleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) announced that it has finalized $35M in non-dilutive financing from Trinity Capital, provider of venture debt financing.
- The three-year equipment financing agreement is backed by 3,336 new S19j Pro miners and carries an annual interest rate of 9.9%.
- Net proceeds to be used for growth capital expenditures.
- Currently, CleanSpark has a fleet of 23K+ latest-generation bitcoin mining machines in operation, with ~12K machines pending delivery and deployment in batches through October 2022.
- The financing is in order to strengthen the company's sustainable business strategy wherein it converts some of its bitcoin holdings to fund operations and expansion, with a goal of limiting shareholder dilution and stably maximizing returns for shareholders.