Kona Gold Beverage signs new West Virginia distribution partner
Apr. 26, 2022 9:37 AM ETKona Gold Beverage, Inc. (KGKG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Kona Gold Beverage (OTCQB:KGKG) has announced its partnership with Wine & Beverage Merchants of West Virginia to distribute the Company’s Still and Sparkling Ooh La Lemin Lemonades across the great state of West Virginia.
- “Wine & Beverage Merchants of West Virginia is exactly that type of distribution partner and we look forward to building a successful relationship with them.” stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage.
- Kona Gold recently announced the Co. had gross revenues of over $1M in Q1 2022, which is a huge milestone and testament to the continued growth it’s experiencing.