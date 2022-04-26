Kona Gold Beverage signs new West Virginia distribution partner

Apr. 26, 2022 9:37 AM ETKona Gold Beverage, Inc. (KGKG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Kona Gold Beverage (OTCQB:KGKG) has announced its partnership with Wine & Beverage Merchants of West Virginia to distribute the Company’s Still and Sparkling Ooh La Lemin Lemonades across the great state of West Virginia.
  • “Wine & Beverage Merchants of West Virginia is exactly that type of distribution partner and we look forward to building a successful relationship with them.” stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage.
  • Kona Gold recently announced the Co. had gross revenues of over $1M in Q1 2022, which is a huge milestone and testament to the continued growth it’s experiencing.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.