International Flavors & Fragrances and Smart Cups collaborate over a multi-year deal

  • Sustainability-driven technology company, Smart Cups enters multi-year deal with International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF +0.3%) to further expand the foundational platform of its Smart Cups Technology.
  • The technology is anchored on the printing platform developed through IFF's acquisition of The Additive Advantage in 2019. 
  • The collaboration, led and managed through IFF's Integrated Solutions group, will enable the creation of several lines of innovative and sustainable consumer products, beginning in the health and wellness space.
  •  The technology allows Smart Cups to print drink ingredients onto the inside of cups and containers, eliminating the need to ship liquids.
