Graphic Packaging Corporation (NYSE:GPK) shares ticked higher shortly after Tuesday morning’s market open, coasting off of strong earnings results that surpassed expectations.

The Georgia-based producer of paperboard, foodservice packaging, and more published Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 against estimates of $0.38 while revenue of $2.24 billion beat expectations by $50 million. The results were noted by management as particularly encouraging as increased costs impacted performance.

"We successfully implemented pricing actions to offset an unprecedented inflationary environment,” CEO Michael Doss said. “While we continue to strengthen capabilities and expand innovative offerings for customers, we are also optimizing our global production network, driving efficiencies and best-in-class customer service.”

The company also maintained its guidance for the full year, encouraging optimistic quick takes from analysts.

“Integration of its AR Packaging acquisition appears to be going well and GPK is on-track to achieve its goal for $40 million in synergies over three years,” Bank of America analyst George Staphos wrote in a note digging into the details of results. “We maintain our Buy rating on GPK.”

Shares gained about 1% shortly after the market open on the results and commentary.

Ahead of the earnings call scheduled for 10 AM ET, Staphos expected questions to concern review 2022 guidance factors on pricing and cost inflation, demand levels across the different grades and end markets, the company’s overall backlog, debt issues, and the general impact of geopolitical turmoil.

