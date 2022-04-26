Wipro to acquire global SAP consulting firm, Rizing

Apr. 26, 2022 9:52 AM ETWipro Limited (WIT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Wipro headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Wipro (NYSE:WIT) signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rizing, a global SAP consulting firm, significantly expanding its breadth of capabilities in helping businesses transform into intelligent enterprises.
  • Rizing’s high-touch approach, along with its industry expertise and SAP consulting capabilities in enterprise asset management, consumer industries, and human experience management, will be instrumental in advancing Wipro’s position as a sought-after advisor for clients’ most complex SAP transformations.
  • "Rizing's domain expertise, combined with our cloud and digital solutions, will allow us to help clients unlock new value and build agile businesses for a new era of digitalization," President of Wipro's iDEAS Rajan Kohli commented.
  • On acquisition completion which is expected to close before June 30 quarter ending, Rizing will operate as Rizing, a Wipro company.
