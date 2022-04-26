Usio sees record Q1 revenues led by record transaction and processing volumes
Apr. 26, 2022 10:00 AM ETUsio, Inc. (USIO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) expects to report record revenues for Q1 2022 led by strength of record transaction and processing volume ($2.2B, an increase of 18% Y/Y).
- In Q1, total card dollars processed exceeded $325M, with 2.6M+ transactions processed, both all-time quarterly records.
- Total dollars loaded on prepaid cards exceeded $69M in Q1 and set a new all-time quarterly record.
- Total payment transactions processed in Q1 2022 stood at 10.5M.
- The company is on track to achieve its expected 18-20% revenue growth, positive operating cash flow and adj. EBITDA in 2022, conditioned on both continued enthusiasm in the fintech lending and cryptocurrency industries.
- Analysts consensus estimates for revenue stands at $16.56M (+23% Y/Y).