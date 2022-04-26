New home sales slide below expectations in March

Apr. 26, 2022 10:02 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Full length of saleswoman greeting female customers while standing outside house

The Good Brigade/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • March New Home Sales: -8.6% M/M to 763K vs. 765K expected and 835K prior (revised from 772K).
  • New home sales dipped 12.6% Y/Y in March.
  • The median sales price of new houses sold in March was $436.7K, up from $400.6K in January. Average sales price of $523.9K increased from $511K in the prior month.
  • The seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of March was 407K, representing 6.4 months' supply at the current sales rate.
  • Earlier, home prices continued climbing in February.
