New home sales slide below expectations in March
Apr. 26, 2022 10:02 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- March New Home Sales: -8.6% M/M to 763K vs. 765K expected and 835K prior (revised from 772K).
- New home sales dipped 12.6% Y/Y in March.
- The median sales price of new houses sold in March was $436.7K, up from $400.6K in January. Average sales price of $523.9K increased from $511K in the prior month.
- The seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of March was 407K, representing 6.4 months' supply at the current sales rate.
- Earlier, home prices continued climbing in February.