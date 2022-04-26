Consumer confidence under pressure in April, expectations index still weak
Apr. 26, 2022
- Conference Board April Consumer Confidence Index: 107.3 vs. 108.0 expected and 107.6 prior (revised from 107.2).
- The Present Situation Index in April fell to 152.6 from 153.8, while the Expectations Index increased to 77.2 from 76.7.
- "The Present Situation Index declined, but remains quite high, suggesting the economy continued to expand in early Q2," said Lynn Franco, senior director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. "Expectations, while still weak, did not deteriorate further amid high prices, especially at the gas pump, and the war in Ukraine."
- Consumer were less pessimistic about their short-term financial prospects, with 16.5% of consumers expecting their incomes to increase, up from 15.1% in March. Some 13.8% expect that their incomes will decline, stable vs. 13.7% in the prior month.
- Earlier in April, a New York Fed survey showed consumers are expecting home prices and rents to rise sharply next year