Ozop Energy Solutions enters smart lightning segment with new subsidiary
Apr. 26, 2022 10:05 AM ETOzop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OZSC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ozop Energy Solutions (OZSC +5.0%) announces launch of its new division, Ozop Engineering and Design or OED, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
- OED will design and engineer energy-efficient “smart” digital lighting controls systems for commercial buildings, campuses, and sports, medical, military complexes throughout North America and eventually the global marketplace.
- "As the concept of smart lighting gains significant traction with government directives regarding energy consumption and the rapid modernization of global infrastructure facilities, we believe this is a perfect market to direct our expertise and provide additional revenue opportunities for Ozop by designing, supplying, and programming renewable energy smart systems," stated Brian P Conway, CEO