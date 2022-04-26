Ozop Energy Solutions enters smart lightning segment with new subsidiary

Smart Home Control In Kitchen

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Ozop Energy Solutions (OZSC +5.0%) announces launch of its new division, Ozop Engineering and Design or OED, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
  • OED will design and engineer energy-efficient “smart” digital lighting controls systems for commercial buildings, campuses, and sports, medical, military complexes throughout North America and eventually the global marketplace.
  • "As the concept of smart lighting gains significant traction with government directives regarding energy consumption and the rapid modernization of global infrastructure facilities, we believe this is a perfect market to direct our expertise and provide additional revenue opportunities for Ozop by designing, supplying, and programming renewable energy smart systems," stated Brian P Conway, CEO
