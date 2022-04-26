Microsoft emulating strategy used by Amazon, Salesforce to boost cloud business: report

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is emulating a strategy used by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), among others, to boost its cloud business, going after customers that traditionally have not used the cloud at all, The Information reported.

The Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft is reportedly investing $200 million to build out an acquisition team so it can raise sales to cloud holdouts, a strategy that Amazon, Salesforce and Zoom (ZM) have used, the news outlet added.

These so-called midmarket customers have traditionally not used cloud products, making Azure a priority for the roughly 500 salespeople Microsoft (MSFT) hired to fill the niche.

Microsoft (MSFT), which is is set to report fiscal third-quarter earnings Tuesday after the close, now generates 48% of its revenue from cloud-related products, up from 42% a year ago and 36% in 2020, according to investment firm Piper Sandler.

Analyst Brent Bracelin, who rates Microsoft (MSFT) overweight with a $352-a-share price target, noted that since noted that "the cloud model transformation at [Microsoft] should help insulate growth during the March quarter, despite rising global risks."