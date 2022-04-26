Henry Schein maintained at overweight at Piper, but suggests taking some profits
Apr. 26, 2022 10:27 AM ETHenry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- With Henry Schein's (NASDAQ:HSIC) quarterly results coming up on May 3, Piper Sandler, which has an overweight rating on the stock, suggests taking some profits as updated guidance from the company could be on the lower end.
- The firm is maintaining its $99 price target (~13% upside based on Monday's close).
- Analyst Jason Bednar said that investors would be wise to lock in some recent gains ahead of what could be updated full-year EPS guidance.
- He wrote that the decline in COVID-19 cases since February, when Henry Schein (HSIC) last gave 2022 guidance, likely means previous estimates on COVID test kit sales will not be achieved.
- Bednar added that the rise in oil prices could impact shipping expenses and operating costs.
