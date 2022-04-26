The shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) have approached a 52-week low even as analysts defend the stock in reaction to the mid-stage data released by the clinical-stage biotech for its ulcerative colitis candidate, PN-943.

While the 159-patient trial did not meet the primary endpoint for the 450 mg BID dose, the 150 mg BID dose indicated a treatment effect across multiple parameters including statistically significant histological remission and endoscopic improvement, the company said.

In response, Piper Sandler analysts Yasmeen Rahimi and Swapnil Malekar highlighted the prospects for the lower dose regimen, and noted PN-943 “still has legs to make it across the finish line,” according to Bloomberg.

The duo points out that the 150 mg BID dose “barely missed” the primary endpoint but met all key secondary endpoints with a clean safety profile.

The analysts attributed the sharp post-market self off of company shares to market confusion over the appropriateness of a late-stage trial, for which plans are currently underway at twice daily 150 mg dose of PN-943, subject to regulatory clearance.

Piper argues that it is “not a complete waste” if another company help funds the study.

The team notes the management’s optimism and thinks that PN-943 is highly suitable for a big pharma deal given the large addressable patient populace.

H.C. Wainright analyst Douglas Tsao also highlighted the potential of the lower dose and reiterated the Buy rating and $50 per share target on the stock.

Citing endoscopic and histological results for the dose, Tsao wrote: “The robustness of that improvement suggests to us that the clinical remission rates may improve over time.”

With eight analysts covering the stock, Protagonist (PTGX) has a Strong Buy rating on Wall Street with a $58 per share target on average.