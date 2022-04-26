Fidelity Investments, the U.S.'s largest provider of 401(k) plans, will allow individuals to put a portion of their retirement savings into bitcoin (BTC-USD) if their employer makes the option available to them, the company said in a statement.

The investment giant will offer a Digital Assets Account, enabling interested employers to offer their employees access to bitcoin (BTC-USD) through an investment option in core 401(k) retirement plans on Fidelity's platforms.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) will be the first employer to offer DAA in its retirement plan. The company's CEO, Michael Saylor, a vocal proponent of bitcoin (BTC-USD), started holding the world's largest cryptocurrency on the software company's balance sheet in 2020 on the belief that bitcoin has more long-term appreciation potential than holding cash.

Fidelity started exploring blockchain technology in 2014 with bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining and in 2018 launched its first commercial offering, Fidelity Digital Assets for institutional investors. In 2020, it launched a private bitcoin (BTC-USD) fund for accredited investors.

"There is growing interest from plan sponsors for vehicles that enable them to provide their employees access to digital assets in defined contribution plans, and in turn from individuals with an appetite to incorporate cryptocurrencies into their long-term investment strategies," said Dave Gray, head of Workplace Retirement Offerings and Platform at Fidelity Investments.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) as of April 4 held ~129,218 bitcoins (BTC-USD), acquired for $3.97B at an average purchase price of ~$30,700 per bitcoin. At recent bitcoin's recent prices of $39.6K, MSTR's stash is valued at ~$5.12B.