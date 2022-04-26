Axios report positive for Plug Power, other fuel cell names, KeyBanc says

Apr. 26, 2022 10:36 AM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG)CRC, DEN, OXY, TALO, FCEL, BLDP, BEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Hydrogen Storage In Renewable Energy

onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and other fuel cell names could move higher, after Axios reported a bipartisan group of senators met Monday night to discuss a potential climate and energy bill that could get 60 votes in the U.S. Senate and revive part of President Biden's Build Back Better agenda, KeyBanc analyst Leo Mariani said, according to TheFly.com.

The news also is positive for Bloom Energy (BE), Ballard Power (BLDP) and FuelCell Energy (FCEL), but Mariani points to Plug as the prime beneficiary, as the new bill might include a $3/kg green hydrogen tax credit.

Mariani says the bill also could include increases to existing tax credits for carbon capture and storage, which would help CCS-focused exploration and production companies such as California Resources (CRC), Denbury (DEN), Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Talos Energy (TALO).

Seeking Alpha contributor Simple Investing says Plug Power is "positioned for the exponential growth in green hydrogen," while JR Research believes the boost in sentiment from Europe's desire to wean itself off Russian energy has run its course.

