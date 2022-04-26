PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is up 0.50% on a down day for the overall market after the food and beverage giant fought off inflation costs to beat earnings estimates with its Q1 report.

Other beverage stocks are not faring so well with Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) -6.66%, Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) -4.62%, NewAge (NBEV) -4.75%, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) -3.43%, Celsius Holdings (CELH) -5.32%, Winc Inc. (WBEV) -16.71%, Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO.A) -4.65%, Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) -3.68%, National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) -2.19%, Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) -1.88%, and Vita Coco Company (COCO) -1.15% all lower.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is bucking the weak trend with a 0.55% gain.

Digging in a bit, PepsiCo (PEP) warned on higher than expected cost inflation for the balance of 2022. Looking at the sector reaction, investors may be sizing up PepsiCo's (PEP) pricing power and scale as standing well ahead of other beverage sellers into what could be a rough period of higher labor and commodity costs.

