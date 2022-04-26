Roku, Lions Gate set streaming distribution deal
Apr. 26, 2022 By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) (NYSE:LGF.B) have come together on a multi-year deal to distribute Lions Gate's theatrical films on the streaming platform.
- The deal begins with the studio's 2022 releases, and grants The Roku Channel two separate windows for each film. The first of those windows offers exclusive rights to the film slate immediately after a first window on Lions Gate's Starz.
- It also ramps up The Roku Channel's star power: The deal will cover the blockbuster John Wick franchise starring Keanu Reeves as well as ensemble action film Expendables 4, Cate Blanchett in Borderlands, the Judy Blume adaptation Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, and current theatrical release The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.
- "This innovative approach creates value for both parties, and most importantly provides the millions of streamers on The Roku Channel with the opportunity to enjoy these compelling titles via this unique window," says Roku's Rob Holmes.