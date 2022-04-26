Victor Capital stock drifts lower as UBS points to mixed fund performance

Apr. 26, 2022 10:53 AM ETVictory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Victor Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) shares are sliding nearly 3% Tuesday morning as UBS analyst Brennan Hawken started coverage on the asset manager with a Neutral rating.
  • Hawken said that Victor Capital's (VCTR) fund performance has been mixed and organic growth remains relatively weak, according to a note written to clients.
  • Moreover, "both flows and fund performance across various VCTR segments have lagged active fund management overall," Hawken said.
  • The analyst applied a $30 per share price target on VCTR, implying about 7% upside from Monday's close, based on 5.5x his 2023 EPS estimate, which is roughly in line with VCTR's historical price-to-earnings average, the note said.
  • Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating in March had screened Victor Capital (VCTR) at high risk of performing badly given negative EPS revisions.
  • Previously, (April 12) Victory Capital AUM rose 1.2% in March.
