4/20 day sets cannabis sales record in the U.S.
- Sales of adult-use and medical marijuana reached a new one-day record on April 20 -- also known as the 4/20 holiday -- of $154.4M, according to Akerna Corp. (KERN).
- That's a 38.1% increase over the ~$112M in sales on April 20, 2021.
- Akerna (KERN) estimates that over the "holiday" period of April 15-20, ~60% of purchases were made by men and ~40% by females.
- Among age groups, under age 30 accounted for ~28% of sales; 30-40 years old, ~30%; 40-50 years old, ~20%; 50-60 ~11%; and over 60, ~10%.
- Nearly half of the sales -- ~48% -- were flower products.
- Multi-state operators: Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF); Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF); Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF); Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF); Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF); MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF); Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF); Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF); Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF); and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF).
- The figures don't includes adult-use revenue from New Jersey, which began those sales on April 21.