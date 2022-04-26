Sensata Technologies stock hits 17-month low as Q2 outlook disappoints
Apr. 26, 2022 10:57 AM ETSensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) stock dropped to its lowest in more than a year after the industrial technology firm issued disappointing Q2 outlook, despite largely in-line Q1 results.
- ST expects Q2 adj. EPS of $0.79-0.87, well below consensus estimate of $0.97.
- Q2 revenue is projected to be $990M-1.03B, lower than consensus estimate of $1.05B.
- ST also provided the following outlook for Q2:
- The company reaffirmed its 2022 guidance.
- ST reported Q1 adj. EPS of $0.78 vs. $0.86 in Q1 2021. Revenue rose 3.5% to $975.8M.
- "ST delivered higher than targeted revenue in Q1 due to strong market outgrowth and acquired growth of 7.9% and 4.1% respectively, despite market headwinds of 5.8%. Lower volumes and increased investments in our Megatrend growth areas are weighing on margins, but these investments position Sensata for growth," said CEO Jeff Cote.
- Additionally, ST said it will acquire Dynapower for $580M, which is expected to generate $100M+ in annualized revenue with ~20% EBITDA margins in 2022.
- ST stock declined 27.2% YTD.