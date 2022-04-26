AT&T bags $15M/11-year task order to update GuardNet

Apr. 26, 2022 10:59 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • AT&T (NYSE:T) has won a $15M/11-year task order from the DoD Defense Information Systems Agency.
  • The order, awarded via the General Services Administration's Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract, designates AT&T to modernize GuardNet - a command and control network that enables Army National Guard soldiers to access the Internet, connect with other networks and databases, and support training and mission planning and execution.
  • The telecoms firm will also provide virtual private networking services to support the Army National Guard's remote training services.
