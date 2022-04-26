U.S. drops Trump's Alaska oil exploration policy, restricts North Slope drilling

The Biden administration on Monday overturned a Trump-era policy that would have opened new areas in Alaska to oil development, Reuters reports.

The move resurrects Obama-era policies in the National Petroleum Reserve on the western side of Alaska's North Slope which allow oil leasing in about half of the 23M-acre reserve while increasing protections for areas considered important to the Arctic ecosystem and to indigenous populations, while the Trump plan announced in 2020 sought to allow oil development on more than 80% of the reserve.

Alaska's oil production has been waning for years, with just 437K bbl/day in 2021, but the National Petroleum Reserve - the largest tract of undisturbed public land in the U.S. - has attracted interest from oil companies that are expanding development farther west on the North Slope.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is the most active company in the reserve, with interests including the proposed Willow project, which contains an estimated 600M barrels of oil.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:XLE), (XOP), (VDE), (DRIP)

