United Parcel Services’ (NYSE:UPS) earnings results are engendering optimism among Wall Street analysts even as shares decline shortly after the release.

The company reported a beat on top and bottom line estimates, while increasing share buyback plans for the full year to $2 billion. After indicating an ability to overcome inflationary pressures and highlighting sales growth across segments, shares gained in pre-market hours.

However, the positive action in shares rapidly reversed shortly after the market open as CEO Carol Tome’s comments on rising costs, volume declines, and difficult demand dynamics moving forward as well as a broad-based selloff took their toll. Among S&P Industrials, UPS (UPS) declined by the third-largest margin, behind only GE and Generac Holdings near mid-day trading in New York.

According to optimistic analysts, that reversal could offer opportunity.

“UPS was one of the stocks we favored into earnings (details here) on the combination of weak sentiment, stronger yields and operational flexibility to manage declining volumes,” JP Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck wrote in a reaction note to the earnings release. “Reiterating the guide in an increasingly challenging market for the U.S. consumer is likely a modest positive.”

He reiterated his Overweight rating on shares and assigned a $229 price target, suggesting still-significant upside.

Ossenbeck’s analysis was seconded by Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak-Cusic who indicated the expectation that shares should react positively to the positive operating performance shown in the quarterly print. She assigned an even more bullish $270 price target to shares, nearly $90 above Tuesday’s price.

UPS’ chief competitor FedEx (FDX) also saw shares slide on Tuesday, though analysts were not keen to correlate the share reactions. Ossenbeck explicitly indicated UPS’ results are not likely to offer much instruction for FedEx (FDX) shares, as relative performance between the two stocks continues to bifurcate.

Read more on fuel surcharges that each parcel company is promoting to control costs.