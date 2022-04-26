Northern Trust Q1 earnnngs beat fueled by rising rates and fees

Apr. 26, 2022 11:06 AM ETNorthern Trust Corporation (NTRS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Logo or sign for Northern Trust in Canary Wharf

BackyardProduction/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares are rising 3.7% in Tuesday morning trading after Q1 EPS topped the consensus estimate with the help of rising interest rates and growth in trust, investment, and other servicing fees.

Q1 EPS of $1.77, exceeding the $1.64 consensus, fell from $1.91 in Q4 2021, but rose from $1.70 in the year-ago quarter. Q1 total revenue of $1.73B

Y/Y revenue growth reflected a 10% increase in trust, investment, and other servicing fees and a 12% increase in net interest income, "driven by organic growth across our businesses and the benefits associated with rising short-term interest rates," said Chairman and CEO Michael O'Grady.

Q1 net interest income of $387.7M grew from $370.6M in the prior quarter and $346.7M in the year-ago quarter.

Provision for credit losses of $2.0M compared with an $11.5M benefit in Q4 2021 and a $30.0M benefit in Q1 2021.

Total assets under custody/administration of $15.54T at March 31, 2022 fell from $16.25T at Dec. 31, 2021.

Assets under management of $1.49T dipped 7% from $1.61T.

Earlier, Northern Trust (NTRS) Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.77 beats by $0.13, revenue of $1.72B beats by $30M

