Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares are rising 3.7% in Tuesday morning trading after Q1 EPS topped the consensus estimate with the help of rising interest rates and growth in trust, investment, and other servicing fees.

Q1 EPS of $1.77, exceeding the $1.64 consensus, fell from $1.91 in Q4 2021, but rose from $1.70 in the year-ago quarter. Q1 total revenue of $1.73B

Y/Y revenue growth reflected a 10% increase in trust, investment, and other servicing fees and a 12% increase in net interest income, "driven by organic growth across our businesses and the benefits associated with rising short-term interest rates," said Chairman and CEO Michael O'Grady.

Q1 net interest income of $387.7M grew from $370.6M in the prior quarter and $346.7M in the year-ago quarter.

Provision for credit losses of $2.0M compared with an $11.5M benefit in Q4 2021 and a $30.0M benefit in Q1 2021.

Total assets under custody/administration of $15.54T at March 31, 2022 fell from $16.25T at Dec. 31, 2021.

Assets under management of $1.49T dipped 7% from $1.61T.

