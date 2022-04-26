Bakkt stock rises as Wyndham Rewards Members can use points with Apple Pay, Google Pay
Apr. 26, 2022 11:26 AM ETBakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT), WHBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Cryptocurrency platform Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) shares briefly jumped as much as 10% Tuesday morning after it enabled Wyndham Hotel's (NYSE:WH) Rewards Members to use their points to pay anywhere Apple Pay and Google Pay are accepted, according to a blog post.
- It didn't take long before BKKT stock erased most of its earlier gains, now changing hands just above breakeven levels.
- The move further accelerates Bakkt's (BKKT) broader efforts to make digital assets more accessible.
- Note that "the longer rewards sit in the customer’s account, the more they are subject to expiration, changing values, changing terms or abandonment," which "can lead to a less rewarding outcome for the customer," Bakkt explained.
- In the beginning of April, Bakkt enabled American Bank customers to access Bitcoin and Ether.