HSBC Holdings stock drops after prospect for more stock buybacks dims
Apr. 26, 2022 11:26 AM ETHSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) shares are sinking 7.4% in Tuesday late morning trading in the U.S. after the company said further stock buybacks are unlikely this year as its common equity tier 1 (CET1) position may temporarily dip below its target range.
- CET1 fell to 14.1% at March 31, 2022 from 15.8% at Dec. 31, 2021. "With profit generation and continued RWA actions, we aim to manage within our target CET1 range of 14% to 14.5% in the medium term," the company said. Volatility in equity from financial instruments held as economic hedges of net interest income may result in its CET1 temporarily falling below the target range in 2022, it added.
- Furthermore, the disposal of its French retail operations is expected to hurt its CET1 by ~35 basis points in H2 2022.
- However, its revenue outlook remains positive as central banks around the world start raising rates. "We continue to expect mid-single-digit percentage revenue growth in 2022," the company said.
- Previously, HSBC Holdings (HSBC) GAAP EPS of $0.14, revenue of $12.46B