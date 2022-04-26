Bandwidth falls 8% after Barclays cuts price target close to half

Apr. 26, 2022 11:28 AM ETBandwidth Inc. (BAND)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BANDis down 8% Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock to $45 from $80, still implying a potential upside of 60% on stock's last close.
  • The firm currently maintains a rating at overweight.
  • On Mar. 1, Seeking Alpha Quantitative System had flagged a warning for Bandwidth shares at high risk of performing badly due to decelerating momentum and negative EPS revisions when compared to other communication cervices stocks.
  • Quant's Strong Sell on BAND sets the stock analysis stand apart from Wall Street's "Buy" and SA Authors "Strong Buy" rating. 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.