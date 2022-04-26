Bandwidth falls 8% after Barclays cuts price target close to half
Apr. 26, 2022 Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is down 8% Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock to $45 from $80, still implying a potential upside of 60% on stock's last close.
- The firm currently maintains a rating at overweight.
- On Mar. 1, Seeking Alpha Quantitative System had flagged a warning for Bandwidth shares at high risk of performing badly due to decelerating momentum and negative EPS revisions when compared to other communication cervices stocks.
- Quant's Strong Sell on BAND sets the stock analysis stand apart from Wall Street's "Buy" and SA Authors "Strong Buy" rating.