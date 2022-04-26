Carvana stock skids to 2-year low; Deutsche Bank slashes PT
Apr. 26, 2022 11:30 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock continued its downward spiral on Tuesday, diving to a 2-year low as Deutsche Bank slashed the online used car retailer's price target to $95 from $130,
- The new PT implies ~17% upside to CVNA's last close.
- However, Deutsche Bank maintained its Hold rating.
- Analyst Emmanuel Rosner noted that CVNA's Q1 results were particularly weak and the firm now expects it will not achieve EBITDA breakeven this year.
- While reported sales were largely in-line with Street view, total GPU fell 22.5% and retail unit GPU was down 33%.
- "The GPU miss reflects ongoing constraints throughout CVNA's logistics network and its material toll on the company's performance as it continues to grow its footprint rapidly," Rosner wrote in a note to clients.
- Wall Street analysts on averaged rated CVNA Buy, with an average PT of $164.18.
- Meanwhile, SA Quant rating on CVNA is Strong Sell as it is overpriced with inferior profitability vs. other consumer discretionary stocks.
- CVNA stock tumbled on Monday too, weighed down by poor earnings and a series of financial offerings that call the firm's health into question.
- The stock declined ~70% YTD.