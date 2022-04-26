Owens & Minor resumed with a buy at Citi as Apria acquisition strengthens DME position
Apr. 26, 2022 11:34 AM ETOwens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Citi has resumed coverage of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) with a buy rating saying that the January acquisition of Apria will transform the company into a "[durable medical equipment] distribution powerhouse."
- The firm set a price target of $55 (~43% upside based on Monday's close).
- Analyst Daniel Grosslight wrote that the April acquisition expands "OMI's product portfolio, combining [Apria's] strength in sleep and respiratory with OMI's strength in soft goods," adding Apria also brings payer and referral relationships.
- He said that the acquisition will add to revenue growth, cash flow and earnings this year,.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings views Owens & Minor (OMI) as a hold.