Owens & Minor resumed with a buy at Citi as Apria acquisition strengthens DME position

Apr. 26, 2022 11:34 AM ETOwens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Citibank To Cut 11,000 Jobs

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

  • Citi has resumed coverage of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) with a buy rating saying that the January acquisition of Apria will transform the company into a "[durable medical equipment] distribution powerhouse."
  • The firm set a price target of $55 (~43% upside based on Monday's close).
  • Analyst Daniel Grosslight wrote that the April acquisition expands "OMI's product portfolio, combining [Apria's] strength in sleep and respiratory with OMI's strength in soft goods," adding Apria also brings payer and referral relationships.
  • He said that the acquisition will add to revenue growth, cash flow and earnings this year,.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings views Owens & Minor (OMI) as a hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.