Newly public medtech Aclarion sees shares tumble 15%

Apr. 26, 2022 11:33 AM ETACONBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Newly public Aclarion (ACON) saw its shares tumble 15% in morning trading Tuesday.

Shares of the medtech company opened at $2.25, recently changing hands at $2.16, down 15%, at approximately 11:15 a.m. ET.

ACON went public on April 22, raising $9.4M through an initial public offering that had been downsized three times since its original filing. The company initially sought to raise up to $48.3M.

The company’s stock finished its first session down 37% from its IPO price of $4.35 for one share paired with one warrant to buy one share.

ACON markets a software product called NOCISCAN-LS that helps surgeons identify spinal discs that are causing pain in patients suffering from lower back pain. The product is used to process data collected through MR spectroscopy.

