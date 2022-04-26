Barclays lowers Rivian PT on little valuation support, risks to production ramp

Barclays has lowered its price target on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) from $42 to $38, citing ongoing risk to its production ramp and little valuation support.

In a research note released Monday, Barclays analysts provided thoughts on Rivian's (RIVN) production ramp heading into Q1'22 EPS and reflected on battery supply chain/capacity in light of recent management comments.

The EV maker reported production of 2,553 vehicles and deliveries of 1,227 units in Q1, that fell short of Barclays's estimate of 1,800 deliveries. Given the delivery miss, the bank trimmed its Q1 EPS estimate for the firm to -$1.35 vs -$1.13 prior and -$1.43 consensus.

Although Q1 deliveries lagged expectations, Barclays analysts believe that the production rate exiting Q1 supports RIVN’s FY’22 production guidance of 25k units.

"With RIVN having reported 1,410 units of production YTD as of March 8, 2022 vs 2,553 units overall in Q1, we estimate an exit rate of ~410 units per week. Even assuming that weekly run-rate holds for all of Q2, it still implies ~5,350 units of production, and FY’22 production of ~18,600. However, with Q1 deliveries lagging production by a wider-than-expected margin, we have reduced our Q2 delivery estimate to 4,150 from 4,910 prior," analysts explained.

Furthermore, the bank questions the extent to which Rivian has secured enough supply to support its ambitious growth plans, especially in light of CEO RJ Scaringe's recent comments, where he warned of looming EV battery shortage.

"If Rivian were to experience product launch delays and/or manufacturing issues combined with EV multiple contractions could drive downside to the shares," suggests the research note.

Nonetheless, the bank kept an Equal Weight rating on the stock, stating that "Rivian’s differentiated consumer branding centered around adventure makes it unique in the EV market and provides a solid foundation for recurring revenues, while its BEV vans have the premier last-mile customer. We are confident that RIVN can grow into a major, multi-product OEM."

RIVN shares are currently down ~7% and have slumped 69.28% YTD. Earlier this month, Mizuho Securities lowered Rivian's price target.