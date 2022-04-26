Brunswick and MarineMax shine in D.A. Davidson's scan of the leisure sector
D.A. Davidson came out positive on Tuesday on two recreational marine stocks ahead of the earnings season for the sector.
The firm initiated coverage of Brunswick Corporation (BC -4.4%) and MarineMax Inc. (HZO -4.5%) with a Buy rating.
Analyst Brandon Rolle said the investment thesis on BC is driven by the belief that the company is well-positioned to benefit from the influx of new buyers entering the boat industry over the last two years with its strong presence across the boats, engines, P&A segments of the industry. "We look for BC to exceed investor expectations on earnings, with a healthy balance sheet supporting strong cash flow generation and shareholder returns," updated Rolle.
Meanwhile, MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) is viewed favorably on the view that the boat industry is in a much better position compared to other leisure industries, with strong demand and a lean inventory environment seen allowing HZO to outperform investor expectations for earnings and margins. Rolle noted that HTZ also has a solid cash position with its healthy balance sheet supporting strong revenue growth, cash flow generation, and shareholder returns.
D.A. Davidson assigned a price target of $96 to BC to rep 28% upside potential and a PT of $48 to HZO to rep 31% upside potential.