Medpace drags rivals after unchanged 2022 guidance

Apr. 26, 2022 11:46 AM ETMedpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)ICLR, IQV, SYNH, NOTVBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

  • The shares of Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) have reached a 52-week low on Tuesday after the contract research organization set the 2022 outlook unchanged despite its 1Q 2022 financials that stood above Street forecasts.
  • The peers in the subsector, including ICON (ICLR), IQVIA Holdings (IQV), Syneos Health (SYNH) and Inotiv (NOTV), are also trading lower in solidarity.
  • Revenue for the quarter surged ~27% YoY to $330.9M, indicating a backlog conversion rate of 16.6%, while GAAP net income jumped ~41% YoY to $61.3M.
  • However, Medpace (MEDP) chose to keep its 2022 guidance for revenue, GAAP net income and EBITDA unchanged.
  • The projections for revenue at $1.400B – $1.460B and GAAP diluted EPS at $5.72 – $6.06 were in line with the consensus, according to Capital IQ data.
