Apr. 26, 2022

  • Site Centers (NYSE:SITC) on Tuesday has lifted its full-year FFO outlook as Q1 net operating income growth pointed to a strong start to the year.
  • Specifically, the first quarter was highlighted by "record new leasing activity as compared to the last 5 years and the deployment of the remaining proceeds from the $190 million of preferred dividends paid to SITE Centers by Retail Value Inc (OTC:RVIC)," commented President and CEO David R. Lukes.
  • The retail REIT is expecting 2022 FFO of $1.10-1.15 per share, up from $1.08-1.13 in the prior view.
  • Q1 rental income of $129.9M increased from $119.9M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 net operating income of $88.94M gained from $80.12M in Q1 2021.
  • FFO of $0.29 per share rose from $0.l25 in Q1 a year ago.
  • Total revenues of $131.1M topped the consensus of $126.1M and drifted higher from $120M in Q1 2021.
  • Take a look at Site Centers' Q1 earnings call presentation here.
