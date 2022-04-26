BellRing Brands stock hits 1-month low as Morgan Stanley cuts PT

Apr. 26, 2022 11:54 AM ETBellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Premier Protein Energy Drink Milkshakes

NoDerog/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) stock fell to its lowest in a month after Morgan Stanley cut its price target to $29 from $32, maintaining its Overweight rating.
  • The new PT implies 20.9% upside to BRBR's last close.
  • Morgan Stanley expects below consensus Q2 topline, but projects an acceleration in H2 2022/2023 topline driven by strong active nutrition category growth, increased shake supply, distribution expansion and innovation.
  • In an earnings preview, analyst Pamela Kaufman said while BRBR's long-term growth prospects are attractive, she remains cautious on Q2 results due to supply chain issues.
  • The brokerage expects BRBR to report Q2 gross margin ~50 bps below consensus due to accelerating inflation.
  • "We believe the softness in the shares YTD reflects tempered investor expectations around its near-term growth outlook due to weaker retail takeaway in Q2 and accelerating inflation in key inputs," said Kaufman.
  • The company is scheduled to report Q2 results on May 5.
  • BRBR stock has fallen 21.3% YTD.
